Two-Hour Rescue Operation Saves Elephant Trapped In Pond In Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: An elephant was successfully rescued after remaining trapped for nearly two hours in a small pond in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Goldaru village under the Birmitrapur Range. According to sources, the elephant had entered the village early in the morning to feed on crops in nearby agricultural fields. While villagers attempted to drive it away, the animal reportedly slipped into a small pond located in the middle of the farmland and became stuck.

Upon receiving information, forest officials immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents. A JCB machine was deployed to dig out soil and create a gradual slope, allowing the elephant to climb out safely.

Birmitrapur Ranger, Sudeshna Pradhan, said the incident occurred at around 8 am.

“The squad team informed me that the elephant had fallen into the pond. I, along with my team, reached the location immediately. With the help of a JCB and in coordination with the ASI team of the Police Department, we were able to rescue the elephant successfully,” she said.

After being freed, the elephant safely returned to the nearby forest. No injuries were reported during the rescue operation.