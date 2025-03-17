Two held in Rs 20 crore online scam targeting 86-year-old Mumbai woman

The South Cyber Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested two men for allegedly extorting Rs 20.25 crore from an 86-year-old woman in South Mumbai through an online scam, falsely accusing her of involvement in a money laundering case.

The accused, identified as Shayan Jamil Sheikh (20) from Malad (West) and Rajik Azam Butt (20) from Mira Road (East), allegedly intimidated the elderly woman by claiming that she and her children were under investigation. To force her into transferring the money, they even told her that she had been “digitally arrested” inside her house, preventing her from seeking help.

According to police officials, the scam took place between December 26, 2024, and March 3, 2025. Investigations revealed that Butt is linked to a larger international cyber fraud network. He allegedly managed a Telegram group with 13 foreign nationals, where he shared details of Indian bank accounts to facilitate further fraudulent activities.

Authorities believe the accused used advanced cyber tactics to manipulate the victim, exploiting her fear of legal trouble. Police are now tracking financial transactions linked to the fraud and investigating possible international connections.

Both accused are in police custody as officials work to identify more individuals involved in the scam. Mumbai police have urged citizens, particularly senior citizens, to stay vigilant against such online frauds and report suspicious activities immediately.