Two Held for Illegal Sale of Gelatin Sticks in Mahabubabad

Warangal: Maripeda police arrested two persons who were indulged in illegal sale of explosives and seized 50 electronic detonators, 52 boxes of gelatin sticks, two mobile phones and a four-wheeler from their possession at Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday.

SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan said that the arrested were identified as Kasturi Kumar (30), a resident of Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district and Badavath Kishore (35) of Meripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district. A search was underway to nab another person Kasturi Sambaiah (60) who was absconding.After a tip-off on the illegal business of selling explosives, the police conducted vehicle checks at Maripeda junction. However, on seeing the police, the duo tried to escape in Bolero. But the police nabbed them after a chase.During the investigation, the arrested persons admitted to their illegal business. A case was registered against them. The SP appreciated SI S.K. Taher Baba, police personnel K. Kranthi Kumar, S. Venkanna for arresting the offenders.