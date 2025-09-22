Two Held By NIA In West Bengal Over Cross-Border Human Trafficking

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two persons from West Bengal for their alleged role in a human trafficking racket across the India-Bangladesh border.

The two accused are Amal Krishna Mondal and Amir Ali Sheikh. They were caught from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas during a raid on Saturday night.

Their arrests came after the rescue of a girl from Bhubaneswar in Odisha a few months ago. The girl, according to preliminary investigations, was trafficked from Bangladesh across the border to Bongaon and was then sent to Cuttack via Kolkata.

Probing the case, the NIA found the involvement of a couple based in Bangladesh. Later Amal and Amir came under the lens of the central agency for their online financial transactions with the couple in the human trafficking racket.

Amir also used to deal in foreign currency exchange. They were produced on Sunday at a court which granted the NIA to take them on a transit remand to Odisha.