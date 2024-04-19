Two groups within TD clash in Jangareddygudem

Kakinada: Members of two groups of Telugu Desam Party in Polavaram assembly constituency of Eluru district clashed with each other on Thursday.

On the day, Telugu Desam Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav and Eluru district TD president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu convened a meeting of TD leaders and cadres at Jangareddygudem.

TD supporters from T. Narsapuram and Jeelugumilli mandals of Polavaram assembly segment gathered at the place. However, they did not find the image of TD Polavaram convener Borugam Srinivas on the banners at the meeting.

Followers of Borugam Srinivas then started arguing with organisers of the meeting over the matter. Another group objected to this behaviour, leading to clashes.

Meeting organisers Putta Mahesh Yadav and Ganni Veeranjaneyulu left the meeting at this stage.