Two Girls Drown, Boy Critical After Falling into Rain-Filled Pit in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Two girls drowned while a third child, an eight-year-old boy, is battling for life in a hospital after they fell into a rain-filled pit at a brick-kiln in Sikriganj area, police said.The victims were identified as Diya Tiwari (6) and Anushka Gond (8). Diya's brother Aryan Tiwari (8) was rescued in a critical condition and was rushed to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on Monday around 3 pm, when the three children returned from school and went to play near an abandoned pit dug for making bricks in Pidari village. Rainwater had collected in the pit.

While making mud toys, Diya is believed to have slipped into the pit. Aryan and Anushka jumped into it to save her but all three began to drown, the police said. When the children did not return home by evening, worried family members launched a search and discovered them in the pit.

The three children were pulled out and taken to Uruwa Primary Health Centre which later referred them to Gorakhpur district hospital, which declared Diya and Anushka brought dead.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment and support for the affected families, they said. District Magistrate Deepak Meena and SSP Raj Karan Nayyar visited the hospital and met the relatives of the victims.