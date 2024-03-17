Two Fruit Vendors Held for Adding Ethylene to Ripen Mangoes

Hyderabad: Sleuths of west zone task force along with Sultan Bazaar police on Saturday raided two business establishments and arrested two persons for using harmful FYK ethylene to ripen mangoes and selling them.



The teams conducted raids on establishments styled New Liberty Fruit Shop and Lucky Fruit Shop at Moazzam Jahi Market, and arrested the owners Irfan Khan, 35, and Mohd Hussain, 47. They confessed to the crime. Police seized the ‘ripened’ mangoes worth `3 lakh and several sachets of the chemical.

“They were trying advantage of the Ramzan holy month and the marriage season,” said S. Rashmi Perumal, DCP (task force).

Such artificially ripened mangoes can cause serious respiratory and skin problems, she said.

The accused along with the seized property were handed over to Sultan Bazar police.