Two Feared Trapped as Commercial Building Collapses in Delhi

New Delhi: Two people are feared trapped after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in the Rohini area of northwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.They said one person was injured in the incident that occurred at D-12 in Sector 7. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the department received a call at 4.04 pm that a ground plus two-storey commercial building collapsed and there is a probability that some people are trapped under the debris.

Police said in a statement that the area has been cordoned off and multiple teams of various rescue agencies are at the spot. "A team from the local police station immediately reached the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that one injured person was shifted to a hospital by locals before police arrived. However, no official call or complaint has been received in this regard," the statement said.

Officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BSES and fire department also reached the site promptly. Debris removal is currently underway, it said. "Further legal proceedings will be initiated as per the findings," the statement said. Multiple teams of various rescue agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, are at the spot, it said.

"We have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. The power department has turned off the electricity supply in the area," a senior police officer said.