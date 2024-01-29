Two Fake FB Accounts Surface In C.V. Anand’s Name

Hyderabad: A suo moto case has been initiated and the police are looking at the IP addresses linked to the fake accounts.

Two fake Facebook accounts surfaced in the name of ACB director C.V. Anand, prompting the Hyderabad cybercrime police to register a case suo motu (by themselves) and begin investigations. No one has been identified so far.

Hyderabad cybercrime ACP Shiva Maruthi told Deccan Chronicle that Anand grew suspicious after seeing a "hi, how are you" message, which was found to be from a fake account.

Subsequently, another account was found operating in Anand’s name, which prompted investigation. The IP address of the accused indicated that they were located abroad, Maruthi said. Identifying and arresting the accused may take considerable time, he added.

The impersonation of high-profile individuals on social media platforms is a serious concern, as it can lead to misinformation, malign reputations and cause potential harm to the public. In the last 29 days, about 250 cases related to online frauds have been registered in the CCS, Maruthi said.