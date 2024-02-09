Top
Two Drug Peddlers arrested; MDMA, Ganja Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized

8 Feb 2024 6:54 PM GMT
We seized 0.5 grams of Malama cream, 10 grams of dry ganja, one gram MDMA powder and one tablet of ecstacy from them, said the police (Representional Image)
The Madhapur special operation team arrested two persons who were carrying 21.788 grams of MDMA, 874.316 grams of ganja. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Madhapur special operation team and Madhapur police intercepted a car, arrested two persons who were carrying 21.788 grams of MDMA, 874.316 grams of ganja and seized the contraband along with other properties all worth `8 lakh.


The accused were Maram Pavan Kumar, 31, of Kondapur and Adarsh Kumar Singh, 21, a delivery agent with an app-based service and native of Bihar, Madhapur DCP Vineeth G. said. Police said they were substance abusers who took to peddling narcotics.

They procured MDMA and ganja from local suppliers and were selling them in the twin cities. Police also seized their vehicle,

digital weighing machines and four mobile phones.


