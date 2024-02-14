Two Districts Collectors Among Five Officers Transferred in AP

Hyderabad: Amid the Valentine's Day frenzy in the city, while lovebirds were swooning, women-first dating app Bumble spilt the beans on the new fashion in dating among Hyderabad women — petite romances win, while grand gestures are passé.

Modern Romance Report 2024, which is based on Bumble’s new study, revealed that millennials and Gen Z have a checklist of ‘ticks and icks’ for dating.

And what stirs their heart? Is it the grand gestures or the tiny fluttery moments? According to the Bumble report, 74 per cent of Hyderabad's singles prefer the latter. It's all about those petite romances. Sixty-one per cent believe in the sincerity of their partner's lovey-dovey posts on social media.

On dating hiccups, the Bumble report claimed 'Datetiquette' — dating etiquette — matters for the women. From table manners to dental hygiene, it's all under scrutiny. Fifty-four per cent of singles in Hyderabad are put off by their partner’s rudeness to the staff. About 39 per cent find slurping soup to be utterly repulsive. Food is the ultimate deciding factor. Sixty-four per cent of singles prefer partners with similar food tastes.

“Hyderabad's daters, especially the ladies, are all about honesty and simplicity. No more waiting for a knight in shining armour. It's all about good manners, genuine gestures, and vibing over shared Netflix shows,” said Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble's communications director.

Eight per cent of surveyed women believe binge-watching together is the epitome of romance. But beware, mismatched movie tastes might just end in a 'cancel' button.

And finally, social media is the new love language. Sharing memes and tagging each other in relatable posts are all part of the modern dating playbook. If you don’t have a social media presence, you may end up having no dating partners.

In this modern love tale, forget about the damsels in distress. It's all about confident individuals seeking authenticity and connection. So, grand gestures, step aside! It's the era of simplicity and genuine vibes.