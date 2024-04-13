Two Die of Electrocution while Lightning Claims Another Life in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: In a tragic incident, two members of a family died of electrocution at Ithool village in Tadoor mandal while another woman died in a separate incident after lightning struck her at Upunuthala village in the district on Friday evening.



The three deceased have been identified as Tasleema Begum (45) and Alia Begum (40) of Ithool, while Shyamalamma (34) of Upunuthala.

According to police, Tasleema Begum owned an electrical shop adjacent to her residence. She, however, came in contact with a live wire accidentally that was dandling to an iron rod in the shop and collapsed suddenly. On seeing this, her sister Alia Begum tried to rescue her but she too came in contact with the same wire and fell down.

The family members immediately switched off the main power supply board and rushed both Tasleema Begum and Alia Begum to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

At Upunuthala, Shyamalamma was standing under a tree after feeding buffaloes in her agricultural land as heavy rain lashed the area, when a lightning struck her resulting in her death instantaneously. The incident came to light when her son came to the field in the evening and noticed her body.



