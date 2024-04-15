Two Die by Suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unable to cope with their financial problems, two persons ended their lives in separate incidents here.

Donati Ramu (42) attempted suicide at his house in Kundanpally village in Kesera Sunday night. He was shifted to Gandhi hospital where he succumbed in the early hours of Monday.

Ramu, a mason, was upset for the past two weeks as he was not able to get any work due to ill health, Keesera police said.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old car driver Uppari Sangameshwar, who attempted suicide near a college in Begumpet on April 11 died in Gandhi Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Sangameshwar, a resident of Alamtota Bavi, Begumpet was in heavy debts due to which he had sold his car, Begumpet police said.