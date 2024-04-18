Two detained in AP CM Jagan’s attack case

The police might produce the two persons identified as Satish and Durga Rao in the local court in Vijayawada by Thursday evening. Based on technical evidence and cell tower details along with the footage collected from surveillance cameras installed at the spot, the police had zeroed in on Satish and Durga Rao.

While Satish allegedly executed the attack when Jagan’s bus yatra reached near a school in Ajith Singh, Durga Rao assisted him, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the detention of Satish and Rao triggered panic among the family members, who requested the police to inform them about their whereabouts.

After the attack on Jagan, the Andhra Pradesh police beefed up security for the yatra, which entered 17th day on Thursday. The yatra resumed from Thethali near Tanuku on Thursday.