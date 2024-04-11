Two Detained for Extorting Money from Shopkeepers

Hyderabad: Members of the Task Force team detained a transwoman and a juvenile who was also impersonating as third gender for extorting money from shopkeepers and pedestrians at Lothukunta traffic signal under the Trimulgherry police station limits, on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Swapna Kumari, 37, a resident of Suraram, and the minor boy hailing from West Bengal. Police recovered Rs.3,490 cash and a mobile phone from their possession.

After receiving several complaints against the duo by the shopkeepers and traders, they were detained by the police. Based on inputs, police conducted raids on Thursday and arrested them.

Police appealed to shopkeepers and owners of business establishments to dial 100 if such incidents take place in their area.