Two Dead, One Injured in Sloth Bear Attack

Visakhapatnam: Two labourers have been killed and another critically injured when a sloth bear attacked them at a cashew plantation in Vajrapukottur mandal of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

The three individuals had been working at the cashew orchard when a sloth bear emerged from the surrounding foliage and attacked them. They shouted for help following which other workers and villagers rushed and chased away the bear.

However, Appikonda Kurma Rao (45) and Lokanatham (46) succumbed to their injuries suffered in the bear attack.

Another worker Savitri sustained significant wounds. She has been rushed to Palasa Government Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Authorities from forest and police departments inspected the area. They have issued a high alert in Anakapalli and nearby villages about the presence of the sloth bear. Wild bears often venture into cashew gardens, as they find cashew fruit very attractive.

Srikakulam district forest officer Nisha Kumari has announced that compensation will be provided to families of the deceased and injured, along with medical expenses as per established procedures.

A specialised team, led by Tekkali sub-divisional forest officer, is being formed to monitor the movements of sloth bears in the area. Staff of cashew plantations have been advised to be alert while discharging their duties.