Two Cybercriminals Arrested For Rs Three Crore Fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crimes police arrested two fraudsters involved in investment fraud, in collusion with others, to the tune of Rs 3 crore. Around 104 cases have been registered against them in various states, including 13 cases in Telangana state.

The arrested, Guddingari Venkatesh, 23, from Begumpet and Moluguri Vijay, 36, of Old Safilguda, used to provide bank account details of gullible people to the cyber fraudsters.

A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner (CCS/SIT) said in a press release here on Thursday that recently the fraudsters contacted a victim from Old Bowenpally through Whatsapp and Telegram applications and cheated him after asking him to give ratings and comments in Google maps. They swindled Rs 7.15 lakh from his bank account.

Their modus operandi was to cheat innocent people by assigning tasks like rating and giving comments in Google maps to get commissions, which would be modest in the beginning. Once the victim was pleased to get the commission, the fraudsters would entice them into making higher investments and make good with the money

Ranganath cautioned the public to be wary of fraudulent online websites and urged them against investing in unauthorised schemes that assure high returns for their investments.