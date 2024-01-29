Two Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Cheating

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime cops arrested two persons for cheating people in the name of insurance policy renewal. The accused, Bellary Pavan Kumar, 27, of Chennai and Soudri Basavaraj, 27, of Kurnool, were arrested from their native place and brought to the city.

A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner (CCS&SIT), stated in a press release that Pavan Kumar ran a fake customer care centre. With the assistance of Basavaraj, he information of insured persons from a company. They would call up the insured persons and offer to help them renew their insurance policies.

Once the target fell into their trap, they were directed to make the payment to bank accounts held by the scamsters.

Ranganath said they had cheated people of Rs.1.89 lakh. Police seized seven mobile phones, two laptops, six ATM cards and six SIM cards from the accused and produced them before the magistrate.





