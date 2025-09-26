Two Crocodiles Spotted Near Riverbank in Odisha’s Titilagarh

Bhubaneswar: Panic has gripped residents of Titilagarh area in Odisha’s Balangir district after two crocodiles were spotted near the banks of a river flowing between Suganabhata and Silua villages on Thursday, reports said on Friday.

According to local reports, villagers came across the reptiles on Thursday morning while heading to the river for their routine chores. The sighting created fear among the locals, who are now avoiding the river area.

Following the incident, villagers informed the forest department, urging authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of the community.

The forest officials immediately rushed to the river bank and collected information from the villagers. They are trying to trace out the reptiles and rescue them, reports added.