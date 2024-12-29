Two crane operators killed after molten slag falls on them in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two crane operators of an industrial unit in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur died after hot slag fell on them, a police official said on Sunday. The mishap took place at Hindustan Coils Limited in Siltara under Dharsiwara police station limits late Saturday night, he said.

"Crane operators Somu Rai (30) and Jitendra Sriwas (32), who were on night shift, died after molten slag, which is a by-product of steel manufacturing, fell on them from a furnace. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Rai hailed from Arrah in Bihar, while Sriwas was from Janjgir-Champa," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the official added.