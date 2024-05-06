Two constables clashed while on election duty in AP

Andhra Pradesh: Two police constables drew criticism for clashing with each other at Pilligundla check post in Rolla mandal in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.



While checking vehicles as part of surprise inspections being carried out in view of elections in the State, the two constables suddenly started attacking each other while on duty. When a person tried to pacify one constable by shifting him to other place from the check post, another constable came in and clashed with his colleague, abusing him in filthy language.

Another person, who was supposed to take video graph of vehicle checking at the check post, intervened and tried to separate the two police constables. Senior officials in the district also came to the notice of the incident and the video was also forwarded to them for a detailed probe against the two constables.

The constables clash draw criticism from the villagers near Pilligundla on Sunday evening.