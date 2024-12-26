Two coaches of goods train en route Kanpur from Jhansi derail in UP

 Top
26 Dec 2024 4:51 PM IST
Two coaches of a goods train en route Kanpur from Jhansi derailed on Thursday.

Jhansi: Two coaches of a goods train en route Kanpur from Jhansi derailed on Thursday, causing rail traffic disruption for about three hours, officials said.Superintendent of Government Railway Police (GRP) Vipul Kumar Srivastava said the train going from Maharani Laxmi Bai Railway Junction in Jhansi to Kanpur derailed near the outer signal line.

He said rail traffic was disrupted for about three hours, although one rail line was operational.
Railway officials have restored rail traffic, the officer said, and added that the reasons for the derailment is yet to be ascertained.
