Two Brothers Killed By Rourkela–Biramitrapur Train While Crossing Tracks In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two brothers were killed late Tuesday night after being struck by a passenger train while crossing the railway tracks near Rourkela in Odisha.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the Rourkela–Biramitrapur line close to Haripur Basti, where the victims—residents of Basanti Colony—were attempting to cross the tracks. Their identities were not formally released by the police till this report was filed.

Local passersby discovered the brothers lying motionless on the tracks and alerted authorities. An ambulance was rushed to the spot, but doctors later confirmed both had died on the spot. The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Rourkela recovered the bodies and sent them to Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Residents of the area alleged that the stretch is poorly lit and lacks adequate safety barriers, making it particularly dangerous for pedestrians. Preliminary reports suggest the brothers may not have noticed the approaching train in the darkness.

On Monday, workers at Paradip Port discovered the body of a man buried under coal inside a goods train wagon that had arrived from the Talcher mining area. The body remained undetected for almost a day, disrupting unloading operations at the Mechanical Coal Handling Plant (MCHP). Authorities are yet to establish the identity of the deceased in the Paradip case. Notably, a week earlier, another unidentified body was found in a coal-laden train at the same port.

--------------------------------