Two BJD Leaders Arrested For Ruckus Outside Former Minister Pratap Jena’s Residence

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant law-and-order development in Bhubaneswar, police on Saturday arrested two leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in connection with a disturbance outside the government residence of senior party leader and former minister Pratap Jena.

The accused—Siddharth Swain and Debiprasad Lenka—were serving as vice presidents of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, the student wing of the party. According to police sources, both individuals will be produced before a court following mandatory medical examinations.

The arrests follow an investigation into a late-night incident that drew widespread attention and raised concerns over security and political tensions in the state capital. Notably, both leaders had been suspended from the party a day prior to their arrest, indicating possible internal disciplinary action preceding the police crackdown.

According to the complaint lodged by Jena, a group of approximately 15 to 20 youths gathered outside his official residence and created a disturbance. The group allegedly used abusive language, issued threats, and attempted to intimidate those present.

Jena further alleged that one of the individuals pointed a firearm at security personnel stationed at the residence, escalating the seriousness of the incident. “They threatened to open fire and kill. The entire episode was captured on video,” he said, adding that some of those involved were reportedly linked to rival political elements, while others were among those recently suspended.

Following the incident, personnel from the Capital Police Station rushed to the scene and initiated a probe. Security arrangements outside Jena’s residence have since been intensified by the Commissionerate Police.

Authorities confirmed that further investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events, identify additional individuals involved, and determine the broader context of the confrontation.

The incident has triggered political ripples in Odisha, with questions being raised about internal party dynamics as well as the broader implications for public order in the capital.