Two Arrested in UP for Illegal Codeine Syrup, Tramadol Trade

Bahraich: Authorities here have arrested two persons and seized codeine-based cough syrup and painkiller capsules worth several lakhs of rupees that did not have any valid documents, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant Drug Commissioner (Devipatan Division) Mukesh Jain said a joint team of drug inspectors from Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda districts, along with local police, raided a residential complex in the Salar Ganj locality on Monday following a tip-off from the state drug administration.

The cough syrup and tramadol capsules were seized from the residential complex linked to Royal Pharma, owned by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Aftab. A luxury car bearing an "MLA" sticker and a secretariat pass parked at the site was also searched, and more medicines were found inside it, officials said, adding that Ali and Aftab failed to produce valid documents related to the seized drugs and were arrested.

Police have registered an FIR and begun probing the wider network involved in the illegal trade, Jain said. He added that codeine-based syrups and tramadol capsules are prescription medicines often misused as narcotic substitutes, and authorities are maintaining strict surveillance to curb their illegal usage.