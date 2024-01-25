Two Arrested for Selling Drugs at Dhabas

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on illicit drugs, two natives of Rajasthan were caught by Excise officials from the Medak division for the sale of opium powder at dhabas along national highways on Friday. They were identified as Mula Ram, 28, a resident of Budiwada village in Barmer district, and Jagjeevan, 23, from Kudi village.

Assistant commissioner of prohibition and excise K. Raghu Ram disclosed that the enforcement team carried out searches at Ram Dev Rajasthan Rayka Dhaba located in Nandikandi village, Sadhasivpet mandal of Sangareddy district. During the operation, the accused were caught selling drugs.