Two Arrested for Selling Drugs at Dhabas
Hyderabad: In a crackdown on illicit drugs, two natives of Rajasthan were caught by Excise officials from the Medak division for the sale of opium powder at dhabas along national highways on Friday. They were identified as Mula Ram, 28, a resident of Budiwada village in Barmer district, and Jagjeevan, 23, from Kudi village.
Assistant commissioner of prohibition and excise K. Raghu Ram disclosed that the enforcement team carried out searches at Ram Dev Rajasthan Rayka Dhaba located in Nandikandi village, Sadhasivpet mandal of Sangareddy district. During the operation, the accused were caught selling drugs.
Raghu Ram stated, “We have seized 210 grams of poppy straw powder, a narcotic substance banned under the NDPS Act (Raw material for the preparation of heroin). Ram reportedly visits his village in Rajasthan every three months, procures this powder, and sells it to customers. The estimated cost of 1 kg of poppy straw powder is around Rs 4 lakh," the officials said.