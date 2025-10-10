Two Army Paratroopers Missing in Kokernag Operation Found Dead in Snow

Srinagar: The two Indian Army paratroopers who went missing earlier this week during an anti-terror operation in the Gadool area of Kokernag, located in the southern Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley, have been found dead.

According to Army sources, the bodies of the two soldiers, along with their rucksacks and weapons, were recovered from the treacherous, snow-covered hills of the region, which had recently experienced heavy snowfall.

The Indian Army and other authorities have not yet officially disclosed the names of the two paratroopers. Reports indicate that they were elite commandos, specifically Agniveers, belonging to either the 5 Para (Special Forces) or possibly the 7 Para (Special Forces) unit, with their identities referenced solely by their unit affiliation.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the soldiers may have succumbed to extreme weather conditions, possibly caught in a severe snowstorm or struck by an avalanche. The harsh terrain and inclement weather are believed to have contributed to their deaths.

The sources confirmed that the body of the first soldier was located on Thursday, while the second soldier’s body was recovered early Friday morning. Both were found in the Ahlan Gadole forest area of Kokernag, following an intensive five-day search operation conducted in the dense forests and rugged landscape of the region.

The Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps, had earlier shared details of the incident in a post on ‘X’. The post explained that an operational team deployed in the Kishtwar range encountered a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir during the night of October 6-7. During this period, the two soldiers lost communication with their unit. The Corps noted that immediate search and rescue operations were launched, but efforts were significantly hampered by adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

According to Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police sources, the paratroopers were part of a small team conducting a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the upper reaches of Kokernag as part of an ongoing anti-terror mission. While on duty, the soldiers lost contact with their unit, likely due to the extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, low visibility, and the challenging terrain of the area. Authorities suspect that these factors may have caused the soldiers to become separated from their team.

Upon receiving reports of the missing personnel, a large-scale search and rescue operation was promptly initiated. The operation involved coordinated efforts by Army personnel, Jammu and Kashmir Police, other security forces, and local authorities. Teams scoured the dense forest area, with helicopters deployed to assist ground troops in navigating the difficult terrain. The rugged landscape, coupled with ongoing adverse weather, posed significant challenges to the search efforts.

On Wednesday, officials had reported that efforts were being intensified to locate and safely recover the missing soldiers. The operation involved meticulous coordination to cover the vast and rugged terrain of the Ahlan Gadole forest area. Authorities also appealed to local residents to cooperate with the search teams and exercise caution while moving in the region due to the ongoing operations and hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, there has been no official response from the authorities regarding a recent post on ‘X’, which appeared to originate from an account possibly linked to militants or their sympathiSers. The post claimed that four soldiers were killed in an attack in the Kishtwar hills on September 21, and that the assailants had seized a weapon from the slain soldiers. The Army and other authorities have not yet addressed or verified these claims.