SRINAGAR: Two Indian Army jawans have been missing since Monday in the Gadool area of Kokernag in the Kashmir Valley’s southern Anantnag district.

The Army and J&K police sources here said that the soldiers, who were part of a small team conducting a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in the upper reaches of Kokernag as part of an ongoing anti-terror operation, lost contact with their unit while on duty.

Authorities suspect that adverse weather conditions, including poor visibility and challenging terrain due to recent snowfall, may have caused the soldiers to stray from their team.

The sources said that a massive search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing personnel. Teams comprising Army personnel, J&K police, other security forces and local authorities are combing the dense forest area, with helicopters deployed to assist ground troops in navigating the difficult terrain.

Efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe recovery of the soldiers, the sources said, adding that the operation is ongoing, with coordinated efforts to cover the rugged landscape.

Authorities have urged local residents to cooperate with the search operations and exercise caution while moving in the area due to the ongoing efforts and challenging conditions. However, defense officials noted that they have not yet received official confirmation regarding the soldiers' status.

In a related development, Anantnag Police conducted coordinated search operations on Wednesday at multiple locations across the district as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle separatist and terror networks. The searches targeted residences of individuals suspected of having links to banned organizations, including Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), in connection with cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During these operations, the officials said, police searched various premises under the jurisdiction of different police stations, recovering and seizing incriminating materials related to the proscribed groups. The searches were conducted transparently in the presence of independent witnesses, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols, they said.

According to a police statement, these actions are part of an ongoing investigation aimed at exposing and disrupting ecosystems that support separatist and terror activities in the region. The Anantnag Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and upholding national integrity, warning that strict legal action will be taken against any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt law and order or revive banned organisations.