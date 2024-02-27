Two AP Power Utilities Bag National Awards

Vijayawada:Two power utilities of Andhra Pradesh – Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) – have each bagged prestigious national awards, special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has said.

APSLDC has won the SKOCH Semi Finalist Order of Merit Award for developing an Intra State Open Access Settlement (ISOA) application and NREDCAP won the Business Connect Award for being the Best Nodal Agency promoting Pumped Storage Hydro Power (PSHP) projects.

Vijayanand explained that power developers have numerous power plants in AP and are supplying power to distribution companies (DISCOMs) in the state. With the rapid increase in Open Access (OA) users of power, monthly energy and demand settlements in a timely manner had become a herculean task for APSLDC. Development of the ISOA app has resolved this issue.

NREDCAP, the special secretary said, is in the forefront of promoting PSHP projects that have the highest promise in meeting the peak power demand. He disclosed that the first of its kind and world’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IREPS) of 4,280 MW capacity (1,680 MW PSHP, 2,300 MW Solar and 250 MW Wind) is in advance stage of completion at Pinnapuram in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district.

Vijayanand expressed confidence that with unstinting support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, apart from untiring efforts of power sector employees, power utilities of AP will achieve many more such awards in future as well.

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco JMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, NREDCAP VC and MD S. Ramana Reddy, AP-Transco JMD B. Malla Reddy, director (Grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar, and director (Finance) T. Veera Bhadra Reddy were among those present.