Campaigning in Heatwave a challenge for AP Leaders

Anantapur: Heat waves are impacting party leaders and cadres on day-long election campaign in the region. Singanamala TD candidate Bandaru Shravani fell sick due to sun stroke while she was on a campaign trip on Sunday.



Bandaru Shravani was advised to take rest and to stay away from sunlight as mercury levels were touching high. The Singanamala assembly segment has been recording maximum temperatures in the district for the past few days.

Similarly, YSRC worker Hanumanthappa died of sun stroke while taking part in the road show in Palavenkatapuram village in Kalyandurg segment in the district on Sunday.

Hanumanthappa was accompanying the road show of YSRC candidate T Rangaiah in Palo Venkatapuram village and he collapsed while taking part in the road show. Though he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead, sources said.