Turkey Denies Link To Delhi Blast

New Delhi: Turkey has denied any involvement or link to the Delhi terror attack amid media reports suggesting that the plot was connected to handlers based in that country. Turkey said it was not engaged in any “radicalisation activities” targeting India or other nations, and asserted that it had not provided logistical, diplomatic, or financial support to terrorist groups.

According to reports, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation described the allegations as part of a “malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations” with India.

Turkey has long been a close ally of Pakistan and had reportedly supported it when India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year against Pakistan-backed terror. It has also consistently raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. Bilateral ties between India and Turkey remain strained.