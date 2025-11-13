Turkey Delayed India’s Apache Helicopter Delivery

New Delhi: The delivery of the last three Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army has reportedly been delayed after Turkey denied airspace clearance to the aircraft transporting them.

According to reports, earlier this month the Antonov transport aircraft carrying the three helicopters landed in the UK from the US for refuelling. However, it could not proceed further as Turkey did not grant permission for it to enter its airspace. After waiting for around eight days, the aircraft returned to the US.

In July, Boeing delivered the first batch of three Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army.

In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and subsequently signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es to the Indian Army. Delivery of the Army’s Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion-dollar contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. Additionally, in 2017, the defence ministry approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems for the Army at a cost of ₹4,168 crore.