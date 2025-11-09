Tungabhadra Dam Upgradation Underway: Shivakumar

Kudligi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam are being replaced and the work is already in progress.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the project to fill 74 lakes in Kudligi constituency with water from the Tungabhadra River at Kudligi on Sunday.

“All the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam are being replaced, and the work is already underway. Some people are trying to politicize the issue of releasing water for the second crop. We are not opposed to giving water to farmers. However, I appeal to the farmers to think carefully which is more important, the safety of the dam or the crop? I urge the farmers not to give in to any kind of pressure from anyone. The Tungabhadra Board, constituted by the Central Government, will take the final decision regarding the release of water,” he said.

He also said that the government was considering opening a silk market in Kudligi to support local sericulture farmers. “Before coming here, I discussed the issue of silk growers from this region with the Chief Minister. Around 4,000 silk farmers are engaged in this sector, and the silk cocoons produced here fetch higher prices in the Ramanagara market. With the decline in the import of Chinese silk, the demand and price of our silk have gone up. The government is thinking of setting up a market here in the coming days,” he said.