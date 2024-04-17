TTD to Release July Online Quotas from April 18

The quota booking process will open in phases from April 18 to 27 through the official TTD website ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.



For the online lucky dip sevas, including Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana sevas for July, devotees can register from 10am on March 18 until 10am April 20.



Those secure tickets through the lucky dip will need to pay the fees and finalise their bookings by noon on April 22.

On April 22, the TTD will release tickets for other Srivari Arjita Sevas at 10am. This includes sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.



Later, at 3pm, the quota for virtual seva tickets will be released.

Angapradakshinam tokens for circumambulating the Tirumala temple will be released at 10 am on April 23.

The darshan and accommodation quota for Srivani Trust donors will open at 11am, followed by the senior citizens/physically challenged quota at 3 pm on April 23.

Special Entry Darshan tickets priced at `300 can be booked from 10 am on April 24.

The regular Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quotas will be available from 3pm on April 24.

The general quota for Srivari Seva voluntary services at both Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am on April 27, with Navaneeta Seva at 12noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm.

The TTD has appealed to devotees to log on to the official website for booking their respective quotas and avoid unauthorized websites or touts.