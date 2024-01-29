TTD Nod To Budgetary Outlay Of Rs 5,141 cr

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, which manages the affairs of the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, has approved an annual budgetary outlay of Rs 5,141.74 crore for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Whereas the previous revised budgetary allocation for 2023-2024 fiscal was Rs 5,122.80 crore, almost equal to the newly approved budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal.While releasing the budget along with TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy after a trust board meeting on Monday, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the temple expects to earn revenue of Rs 1,611 crore from hundi collections, Rs 1,167 crore interests from over Rs 14,000 crore fixed deposits, Rs 600 crore from Prasadam sales, Rs 338 crore from Darshan tickets, and Rs 246.39 crore from advance payments and loans given to employees in 2024-2025.Other key revenue sources include Rs 151.5 crore from Kalyanakatta, Rs 150 crore from Arjitha seva tickets, Rs 147 crore from accommodation and Kalyana mandapam rents, and Rs 129 crore from other capital receipts, Rs 85 crore through various trust receipts, Rs 74.5 crore in the form of various other receipts such as toll fee collections, etc., Rs 60 crore through rents, electrical and other receipts, Rs 35.25 crore through publication receipts — taking the total revenue expectations to over Rs 5,141 crore.The TTD trust board also presented the revised annual expenditure for the fiscal 2023-2024, which was pegged at Rs 5,122.80 crore. On the expenditure side for 2024-25, a large sum of Rs 1,733 crore has been set aside for payment of salaries and benefits to employees, which is about Rs 122 crore higher than the entire year's hundi collections.Other key expenditures include Rs 751 crore for materials purchase, Rs 750 crore for corpus and other investments, Rs 350 crore for engineering works, and Rs 190 crore for maintenance works, Rs 166.63 crore towards loans and advance payments, Rs 113.5 crore for providing grants to various institutions, Rs 108.5 crore for Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Rs 100 crore for pensions and EHS fund contributions.Significantly, TTD earmarked Rs 80 crore for facility management, Rs 62 crore for electrical charges, Rs 53 crore for Srinivasa Sethu works, Rs 49.50 crore for other capital works, Rs 48.08 crore for fairs and festival expenses, insurance, taxes and professional fees, etc, Rs 38 crore for maintenance works, Rs 10 crore for tender publications and advertisements.The closing cash and bank balance were put out at Rs 370.53 crore. For the vigilance and security department, the board allocated Rs 149.99 crore. Rs 145.31 crore was earmarked for TTD educational institutions, Rs 28 crore towards grants to other universities, Rs 241.07 crore for TTD hospitals and dispensaries, SVIMS, BIRRD hospital and SV Pranadana trust.