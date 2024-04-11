TTD Nabs Con Man Seeking Quick Darshan as IAS Officer

Tirupati: Tirumala police arrested a man for posing as an IAS officer and seeking VIP break darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Narasimha Rao, presented himself as joint secretary in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to gain unauthorised access for four persons to the temple's VIP darshan facilities.

However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ staff grew suspicious of the way Narasimha Rao behaved. They alerted TTD’s vigilance and security wing officials. On a check, they found that the identity card had been fabricated.

A senior police officer said they have lodged a case against Rao for forgery and cheating and have taken him into custody.

"We suspect the accused has several cases of impersonation and cheating against him. We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the full extent of his criminal activities," the officer added.