TTD is Frontrunner of Hindu Sanatana Dharma: Pontiffs

Anantapur: Several Pontiffs have unanimously declared that the TTD alone can lead the campaign of Hindu Sanatana Dharma and ensure its sanctity for future generations in all ways across the country and other parts of the world.A three-day-long religious conclave of pontiffs from various parts, organised at the Astana Mandapam in Tirumala under the aegis of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, began on Saturday. The religious leaders complimented the TTD for its commitment towards implementing many Dharmic activities.A total of 25 Peethadhipathis from various mutts across the country graced the first day of the conclave. TTD Trust Board chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy received them with traditional Purnakumbha Swagatam.The pontiffs provided their valuable suggestions to the TTD for taking forward the Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes.The conclave commenced with Jyothi Prajwalana – lighting of the lamp – by Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala. Vyasarajara Mutt Pontiff Sri Vidyasreesha Thirtha Swami praised TTD leading the country in spreading and protecting Sanatana Hindu Dharma.The entire premises of Astana Mandapam in Tirumala presented a spiritual atmosphere. One could see replicas of Srivari Vajra Kireetam, Om Karam in electrical decors, floral structures of Tirunamam - Shanku - Chakra, dioramas of Dasavatara, horses, elephants, cow and calf, replica of Ananda Nilaya and so on.Pontiffs present included Sri Vidya Shreesha Theertha of Vyasaraja Mutt, Sri Bharati Theertha Swamy of Kurtalam, Sri Swaswarupanandagiri Swamy of Sri Lalita Peetham, Sri Paripoornandagiri Swamy of Erpedu Vysasramam, Sri Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamy of Kukke Subramanya Mutt, Sri Virajanda Swamy of Brahmagari Mutt, Kadapa, Sri Viswayogi Viswamji of Guntur, Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Swamy of Tuni Tapovanam, Sri Hari Theertha Swamy of Satyananda Asramam, Nellore, Sri Sri Prakashananda Saraswati Swami of Gnana Saraswati Peetha, Vijayawada, Chaitanya Tapovanam Mata Sivananda Saraswati, Mata Sushrusananda, Shiva Darshan Mataji of Proddutur, Sri Sri Sri Stitha Pragnananda Saraswati Swami of Uttarkashi, Sri Sri Satyananda Bharti of Chidananda Ashram Vijayawada, Shaivakshetra Sri Shiva Swamy of Guntur, Sri Devanatha Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy of Hyderabad and Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham.