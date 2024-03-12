TTD Gives Over 4,000 House Site to Staff

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) distributed house site pattas to more than 4,000 of its employees and pensioners on Tuesday. With this, it has handed over land deed documents to nearly 9,000 of its staff.

Participating in the house title distribution programme organised at the Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, along with executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, handed over the pattas to the beneficiary employees and retired personnel.

Expressing his elation, Bhumana said, "My life has been blessed. My heart is filled with joy that 9,000 employees and retired staff of TTD have been benefitted over a short period of time, which has not happened anywhere in the world."

Recalling the past, the chairman underlined that late chief minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had started the process of providing housing to TTD employees during his (Bhumana's) previous tenure as chairman. However, the initiative faced hurdles. However, present Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of the late YSR, has revived the project, leading to successful distribution of house sites.

Executive officer Dharma Reddy addressed concerns regarding the legality and transparency of the allotment process. He asked employees not to believe in false news being circulated by certain media outlets. He maintained that even those not allotted house site pattas due to court cases and new aspirants will be provided pattas in the coming days.

The allotment of house sites has become possible after Nagari legislator R.K. Roja facilitated the acquisition of approximately 450 acres of land at Padiredu Aranyam near Vadamalapet.

TTD employees and pensioners expressed their gratitude to TTD chairman and executive officer for their efforts in successfully completing the process of allocating house sites to almost the entire TTD workforce.

TTD JEO V. Veerabrahmam, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, chief PRO Dr. T. Ravi, other officers, union leaders, retired employees and employees participated in the programme.