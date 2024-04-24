TTD Chief Says Tirupati Voters Will Reject NDA Alliance

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has branded the NDA alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu as an outsider who wouldn't care about the needs of local residents.



Speaking to media on Wednesday, Karunakar Reddy, the sitting MLA from Tirupati, maintained that Srinivasulu is representing an opportunist Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP front, an illegal which has betrayed the people of Tirupati in the past.

He maintained that voters are determined not to repeat their mistake this time and elect the YSRC candidate from the Tirupati constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who is the deputy mayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and son of Karunakar Reddy.

The TTD chairman praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as saviour who has implemented numerous welfare schemes for the poor. “Jagan is the undisputed choice of masses, regardless of attacks on him by his hateful adversaries,” he remarked.

He said people have had enough of Chandrababu and JS chief Pawan Kalyan’s derogatory campaign through the yellow media. On polling day, they will teach these power-hungry politicians a crushing lesson," Karunakar Reddy added.



