TTD Arjita Seva and Darshan Ticket Release Schedule for June 2024

AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
13 March 2024 5:59 PM GMT
TTD Arjita Seva and Darshan Ticket Release Schedule for June 2024. (PHOTO: DC)

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has revealed the schedule for release of Srivari Arjitha Sevas and darshan tickets for June. A convenient timeline would be provided for devotees visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, it said.

For the online lucky dip sevas, including Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana sevas in June, devotees can register from 10 am on March 18 until 10 am March 20.

Those securing tickets through lucky dip will need to pay the fees and finalise their bookings by noon on March 22.

On March 21, TTD will release tickets for the Srivari Arjita Sevas at 10am. This includes sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.

Tickets for the Jyeshta Abhishekam, scheduled from June 19 to 21, will also be made available at this time.

At 3pm, the quota for virtual services like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, as well as regular darshan tickets will be released.

TTD also announced several other dates for devotees. These include Angapradakshinam tokens at 10am on March 23, Srivani Trust darshan and rooms quota at 11am on March 23, a `300 special entry darshan tickets at 10am on March 25 and room quotas in Tirumala and Tirupati at 3pm on March 25.

The Srivari Seva voluntary services quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 11am on March 27, followed by the Navanitha Seva quota at noon and the Parakamani Seva quota at 1pm the same day.

Devotees may book all tickets and sevas exclusively through the official TTD website - https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in to ensure a hassle-free experience during their pilgrimage, TTD said in a release.




