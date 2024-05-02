Top
TSPSC to Conduct Group-1 Prelims Exam in Offline Mode

DC Correspondent
2 May 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced its decision to conduct the Group-1 preliminary exam in OMR-based offline mode.

“It is to inform the candidates who have applied for Group -I Services vide Notification No.02/2024, dt: 19/02/2024, that the Group-I Preliminary Test (Objective Type) which is scheduled to be held on 09/06/2024 FN will be conducted in OMR based offline mode. The candidates appearing for the said Test are hereby informed accordingly,” a press release said.


