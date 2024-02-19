TSPSC Cancels Old Group-1 Notification, Issues Fresh One For 563 Posts

Hyderabad: The TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday issued a fresh Group-1 notification to fill 563 vacancies after cancelling the old notification issued for 503 vacancies in April 2022, after the Supreme Court allowed the commission to withdraw its BRS-era special leave petition on the matter.

This is the first recruitment notification issued by the Congress government. This is stated to be the first step to fill two lakh vacancies within a year, a promise the party had made during the Assembly elections.

The BRS government did not conduct a single Group-1 recruitment test successfully in its tenure. The Group -1 exam was held in 2022 and 2023 but they were cancelled due to question paper leakage and other irregularities.

A press note issued on Monday by TSPSC secretary Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, said, "The Commission has deliberated in detail about the various issues concerning the notification issued on April 26, 2022, for Group-1 services. Having taken the totality of the circumstances into account, the commission has decided to cancel the notification for 503 vacancies in the public interest." In accordance with the decision of the commission, the above notification stands cancelled, it said.



Although TSPSC held a re-exam in June 2023, the High Court cancelled it in October following petitions filed by several candidates complaining against several irregularities in the conduct of the re-exam. The TSPSC under the BRS government filed an SLP (special leave petition) in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court orders cancelling the exam. The SLP has since been vacated following a petition by the TSPSC under the Congress government. The Supreme Court granted permission on Monday.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had earlier reconstituted the TSPSC board and reviewed the status of the recruitment exams. It was felt that it would be better to cancel the previous Group-1 notification and issue a fresh one by adding vacancies that arose between April 2022 and February 2024, which was found to be around 60.