TSLSA Initiates Effort to Reunite Mentally Ill Mother, Child

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) said on Monday that it had helped bring a Telugu-speaking mentally ill person and her two-year-old baby to the city, in an attempt to find their family and reunite them. The woman was found wandering in Chhattisgarh along with the baby. She was rescued and admitted to the Institute of Mental Health at Bilaspur.



As she spoke Telugu, the Chattisgarh Legal Services Authority communicated with the TSLSA and sought help. A team of the TSLA headed by Anil Kumar went to the Bilaspur hospital and transferred the mother and baby to the Erragadda Hospital. The TSLSA requested anyone with knowledge of a missing woman and child to contact the authority so that she they be reunited with her family.







