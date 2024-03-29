TSGENCO Postpones Online Test for AE, Chemists

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Thursday announced the postponement of the online computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers and chemists.





Originally scheduled for March 31, the CBT has been postponed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Election Commission of India (ECI).



The decision to postpone the CBT comes in light of the ECI's announcement of General Elections of Lok Sabha-2024 and the subsequent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, that came into effect from March 16.



Chairman and managing director of TSGENCO stated that the new date for the CBT would be scheduled after the MCC is lifted by ECI. The revised date would be communicated through the TSGENCO website (www.tsgenco.co.in), he said.



