Hyderabad: The Telangana Tahsildars Association on Thursday gave a representation to the Cabinet sub-committee on GO 317 seeking redressal of the grievances of revenue employees. They told the Cabinet sub-committee consisting of ministers Sridhar Babu and Damodar Rajanarasimha that the order had dislocated the zonal system.

Allotment of employees was done in the name of New Presidential Order 2018, without considering the nativity as per study period. They noted that this was unlike the earlier GO MS No 610 issued in combined Andhra Pradesh.

They alleged that there was no scientific division at the time of creation of the new zonal System. Earlier, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda were in Zone VI. At the time of creation of new zonal system, part of districts were kept under Multi Zone-1 and remaining Districts allotted to Multi Zone-2, for which reasons are not known. The Cabinet sub-committee also met representatives of TGO, TSUTF, TNGO, TRESA, PRTU, STF, Govt. Lecturers Association and various other employee unions.