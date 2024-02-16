TS Police to Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation

He directed all collectors and SPs to take measures to prevent sand mining and illegal smuggling. He directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to form a team, comprising senior officials, which will visit different states to study on how they are implementing their sand policy.Vigilance and enforcement (V&E) officials are maintaining a close vigil on illegal sand transporters. In the last ten years, hundreds of crores of sand was illegally transported from different places, said officials.The district police have obtained inputs that some gangs are smuggling sand from Tungabhadra river. Jogulamba Gadwal SP Riti Raj visited the river reaches at East Garlapadu, Tummilla, Chinna Danwada, Pedda Danwada and Veni Sompuram.