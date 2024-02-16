TS Police to Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation
Hyderabad: As a tough measure to contain illegal transportation of sand in all districts, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to issue orders transferring staff of mines and geology, including TS Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) before formulating an all-encompassing fresh sand policy.
He directed all collectors and SPs to take measures to prevent sand mining and illegal smuggling. He directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to form a team, comprising senior officials, which will visit different states to study on how they are implementing their sand policy.
Vigilance and enforcement (V&E) officials are maintaining a close vigil on illegal sand transporters. In the last ten years, hundreds of crores of sand was illegally transported from different places, said officials.
The district police have obtained inputs that some gangs are smuggling sand from Tungabhadra river. Jogulamba Gadwal SP Riti Raj visited the river reaches at East Garlapadu, Tummilla, Chinna Danwada, Pedda Danwada and Veni Sompuram.
He directed all collectors and SPs to take measures to prevent sand mining and illegal smuggling. He directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to form a team, comprising senior officials, which will visit different states to study on how they are implementing their sand policy.
Vigilance and enforcement (V&E) officials are maintaining a close vigil on illegal sand transporters. In the last ten years, hundreds of crores of sand was illegally transported from different places, said officials.
The district police have obtained inputs that some gangs are smuggling sand from Tungabhadra river. Jogulamba Gadwal SP Riti Raj visited the river reaches at East Garlapadu, Tummilla, Chinna Danwada, Pedda Danwada and Veni Sompuram.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story