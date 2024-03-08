TS Police to Host Badminton Championship

Hyderabad: Director general of police (DGP) Ravi Gupta announced that the Telangana state police will host the 16th All India Police Badminton Championship at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy between March 18 and 21.

The championship will feature 24 teams and a total of 440 participants from 14 states and two Union territories, with 745 matches scheduled over four days, the DGP said. A special meeting was convened in this regard at the state DGP's office on Wednesday, a press release issued by DGP office on Thursday stated.