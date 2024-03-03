Top
TS Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Boosts TSRTC, Launches Gruha Jyothi, Cheers Cricket League

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar travelled in an TSRTC bus from Nandigama to Shadnagar and interacted with passengers about the services and the free travel scheme for women. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar travelled in an TSRTC bus from Nandigama to Shadnagar and interacted with passengers about the services and the free travel scheme for women. He said 1,000 buses would be inducted to resolve the problem of crowding. Prabhakar launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Ameerpet, taking the meter reading himself and giving zero bills. He participated in the closing ceremony of Secunderabad Parliament Cricket Premier League and congratulated party Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav for organising it.


