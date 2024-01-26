TS Joint CEO Feted for Poll Management

Hyderabad: Telangana Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Sarfaraz Ahmed, was honoured with a special award for Election Management by President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on the National Voters Day.

In response to the need for active youth participation, Ahmed highlighted the enrollment of 2.79 lakh young voters, giving priority to their inclusion in the electoral roll. The initiative involved the deployment of campus ambassadors and dedicated AEROs, along with conducting enrollment camps in all degree colleges across the state. Additionally, a meticulous effort was made to trace and enroll students who appeared for Class X exams in 2019 and 2020, resulting in a significant increase, with 9.99 lakh young voters on the electoral roll.

Responding to complaints from political parties about residents in gated communities not being enrolled, Telangana CEO organised a meeting with the Federation of Resident Welfare Associations. Following this, 757 teams were deployed to cover 4,589 RWAs, encompassing 14,57,143 residential units, addressing concerns and ensuring comprehensive enrollment measures.