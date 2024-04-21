Telangana Inter Results on April 24: Where to Check

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate first and second-year results are set to be declared on April 24. The intermediate exams were conducted from February 28 to March 19, with a total of 9,80,978 students, including both first and second years, appearing for the examinations. The evaluation of the answer scripts was completed by April 10.

Education Department Secretary Burra Venkatesham will officiate the release of the results.

The Education Department is also preparing to announce the SSC results either on April 30 or May 1.

For Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) results, tap on the link given below.

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do